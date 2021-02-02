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Post tribulation interview with Dr. Kent Hovind
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69 views • February 02, 2021
In this first interview episode of Truth Talk USA, I interview Dr. Kent Hovind from Dinosaur Adventure Land. We discuss the rapture from the stance that the Christ comes back for His church at the end of the seven year tribulation.
www.drdino.com,
http://www.kenthovindisinnocent.net/
www.drdino.com,
http://www.kenthovindisinnocent.net/
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