A Racist incident Israeli spits in the face of an Ethiopian Child

A racist incident in Eilat, Israel, was caught on camera and shared on TikTok. The video shows an Isreali spitting in the face of an Ethiopian boy and using a vile racial slur:
"My favourite animal is a n*gger"
Adding comment found about this video:
Btw, that Ethiopian kid is half Jewish too, they're called Beta-Israel and even though they are Jewish as well they get called derogatory terms and are treated as 2nd class citizens due to their colour.