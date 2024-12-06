A Racist incident Israeli spits in the face of an Ethiopian Child

A racist incident in Eilat, Israel, was caught on camera and shared on TikTok. The video shows an Isreali spitting in the face of an Ethiopian boy and using a vile racial slur:

"My favourite animal is a n*gger"

Adding comment found about this video:

Btw, that Ethiopian kid is half Jewish too, they're called Beta-Israel and even though they are Jewish as well they get called derogatory terms and are treated as 2nd class citizens due to their colour.