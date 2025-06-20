WHY are #Police never charged with a #Crime???

Because they are allowed to "Investigate THEMSELVES" of course!

THE PEOPLE must convene a grand jury on their own if they want #Police charged with a crime! THE PEOPLE have the authority to do this, but they mistakenly THINK the Police will do it... THEY WON'T!

"Internal Affairs" don't charge Police with Crimes!

They simply look for "Policy Violations" just like this Police Chief is telling you!

If you want Police charged with a crime then you MUST convene a grand jury for the purpose of INDICTING the officer for a crime!

At that point, the Prosecutor's DUTY is to prosecute the case

The Prosecutor will likely fumble the case on purpose though, because they are corrupt, but they'd have to do that in front of the world once you have the indictment! Making them complicit

THE PEOPLE had best realize really quickly that Police do not hold Police accountable! It take WE THE PEOPLE to do that!

#SCOTUS has ruled that THE PEOPLE have the sole right to

"Convene a Grand Jury" for the purpose of INDICTING #Government officials!

