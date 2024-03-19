Create New Account
Generation AI with guest Rick Hulkenberg
Live With Your Brain Turned On
Published 17 hours ago

Generation AI

with guest Rick Hulkenberg


For Show notes:

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/


Here's the link for Spotify where people can get the audiobook for just $3.99: 

https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/generation-ai-by-wr-hulkenberg 


Here's the link for Amazon where the ebook (Kindle) is just $2.99: 

https://www.amazon.com/Generation-AI-Parahumans-WR-Hulkenberg-ebook/dp/B0CK6ZFYXP?ie=UTF8 


Keywords
healthpoliticssciencetechnologyreligionintelligent design

