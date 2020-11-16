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Our Veterans and Military Deserve Help & Support, Not Cocktails of Drugs
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37 views • November 16, 2020
Today thirty-seven percent of war veterans are being treated for PTSD, with 80 percent of those being “treated” with at least one psychiatric drug. The extent of the increased diagnosing and drugging is reflected in the mental health budgets of the Department of Defense and the Veterans Administration, which collectively have reached nearly $9 billion annually. The U.S. government has spent more than $4.5 billion dollars drugging soldiers and veterans alone.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/hidden-enemy/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/hidden-enemy/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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