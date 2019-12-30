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BANNED FROM YOUTUBE - Yes Friends 9/11/2001 was an Inside Job! Just Ask Robert Mueller!
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54 views • December 30, 2019
15 June 2017 | #0087
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Original Description below this line.
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Retired Marine Major Steve Motley shares inside information on numerous current events and discusses other interesting topics! Follow Me & I'll Follow You: http://Twitter.com/stevemotley 911 Truth in 10 Minutes - Jim Marrs https://youtu.be/0ViyBL3nwxA Watch the attached playlist for a full exposé of the events of 911, including significant information which shines new and amazing light on the cover up leaving no doubt in anyone's mind who the culpable parties are. Loose Change is a series of films released between 2005 and 2009 which pursue a theory of Government involvement in the 911 attacks on America. They investigate theories, and research evidence unsupportive of the Governments position. The films were written and directed by Dylan Avery and produced by Korey Rowe, Jason Bermas and Matthew Brown. Loose Change asserts that the usual account of the Pentagon attack, World Trade Center collapse and United 93 phone calls and crash is implausible and instead suggests the 9/11 attacks were a false flag operation. Please check out their website at http://www.loosechange911.com
Please shop at my HempWorx site and support the work of maintaining this channel:
(BUY) Become a preferred customer: https://www.HempWorx.com/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
(SELL) Become an affiliate: https://www.7FigureBizOp.com/butlermichael?SOURCE=RMSOBN
Or consider leaving a donation: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=26725702
My name is Michael Butler; proud member of the Motley Crew. I created this backup channel at the direction of Steve Motley.
Check out our list of other patriot truth-tellers!
https://HeresYourRedPill.com
Original Description below this line.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Retired Marine Major Steve Motley shares inside information on numerous current events and discusses other interesting topics! Follow Me & I'll Follow You: http://Twitter.com/stevemotley 911 Truth in 10 Minutes - Jim Marrs https://youtu.be/0ViyBL3nwxA Watch the attached playlist for a full exposé of the events of 911, including significant information which shines new and amazing light on the cover up leaving no doubt in anyone's mind who the culpable parties are. Loose Change is a series of films released between 2005 and 2009 which pursue a theory of Government involvement in the 911 attacks on America. They investigate theories, and research evidence unsupportive of the Governments position. The films were written and directed by Dylan Avery and produced by Korey Rowe, Jason Bermas and Matthew Brown. Loose Change asserts that the usual account of the Pentagon attack, World Trade Center collapse and United 93 phone calls and crash is implausible and instead suggests the 9/11 attacks were a false flag operation. Please check out their website at http://www.loosechange911.com
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