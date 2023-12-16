Savanah Hernandez: A Biden Christmas - Satanic Displays, DEI Dancers & Mass Government Surveillance
13 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
Keywords
alex jonestwitterelection interferenceopen borderselon muskjill bidennational defense authorization actkim reynoldssav saysjack smithjoe biden impeachment inquiryiowa state capitolmichael cassidysatanic altarwarrantless surveillance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos