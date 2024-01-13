The 2024 Healthcare Revolution! Transforming Healthcare from Transactional to Relational

Darrell Moon - Hospital Exec turned Benefits Disruptor

AspirationalHealthcare.com

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

Mr. Moon isn’t the first former hospital executive to present on Freedom Hub on how to empower patients and doctors, and save Americans from the cost-driving (and often life-threatening) medical cartel. Previously on that topic we heard from Mr. Balat and Drs. Wallen, Levien and Daneshgari. Over the years we’ve also heard from many subscription-based primary and specialty care doctors, as well as innovative benefit advisors complaining about lazy CFOs resisting change in workplace insurance – one of whom made Freedom Hub’s 2023 most viewed Health shows list. So, what is Darrell’s secret to success?

For a couple of hints to his secret, Mr. Moon emphasizes networking with the best in health disruption, through his membership in Forbes’ Business Council and Aspirational health meetings. He’s also pioneered health coaching from a mental perspective, uplifting employees and their CEOs. How critical is it to join this week’s zoom?

“It’s a perfect storm,” Darrell tweeted on X. “It [healthcare] is becoming unaffordable for members and unsustainable for employers”.