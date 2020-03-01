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Occult Ritual Olympics PyeongChang - Part 1 of 2
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74 views • March 01, 2020
In Part 1, we give attention to how the NBC commentary was a hissing enchantment and hypnotic induction. The excessive alliteration is pretty obvious when pointed out, right?
In Part 2, we point out some other mind-control techniques used by Tirico and Couric to ply the audience.
The Artistic portions of the Ceremonies Show Magicians Opening the Time Portals
In Part 2, we point out some other mind-control techniques used by Tirico and Couric to ply the audience.
The Artistic portions of the Ceremonies Show Magicians Opening the Time Portals
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