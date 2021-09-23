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TheBubbaNews: Melbourne Man SHOT by Police [23.09.2021]
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180 views • September 23, 2021
A Melbourne Man Shot by Police Collapses During Surrender as the police continued to shoot rubber bullets. Was shooting him in the back for his health? As Brad Hazard said "we've gotta accept the New World Order
3,332 views Sep 23, 2021
TheBubbaNews
6.37K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vq2SiuvEX8Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
3,332 views Sep 23, 2021
TheBubbaNews
6.37K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vq2SiuvEX8Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
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