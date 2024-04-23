Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
See What Happens! When Bizarre ‘Turtle Tank’ Appears In Ukraine with Armor Covering Almost Entirely
channel image
High Hopes
3167 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
92 views
Published Tuesday

US Military News


Apr 20, 2024


The ‘Turtle Tank’, a modified T-72 encased in an ungainly metal shell reminiscent of its namesake, captured the attention of military enthusiasts and analysts alike with its unconventional design and seemingly impractical features.


Mere days after its appearance on the battlefield near Krasnohorivka, just west of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, the tank was spotted by a Ukrainian drone team seeking shelter in a hangar nestled within Donetsk's Petrovs'kyi district.


For customers who want to become our memberships, you can click this link: / @usmn

For those who are already subscribers, you can still enjoy our content as usual. Thank You


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hmi-I_xREU

Keywords
armormilitarydroneus military newsukrainebizarret-72turtle tankkrasnohorivka

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket