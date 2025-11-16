SDA Pastors In Apostasy With Bald Heads. Elijah is Hairy. Anton LaVey Church of Satan, & Shaved Head

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Seventh Day Adventist Pastors Ivor Myers, Isaac Olatunji, & Deron Tinsley are violating scripture by balding their heads. Anton LaVey ritualistically shaved his head on Walpurgisnacht (April 30), 1966, to mark the founding of the Church of Satan and the beginning of the "Year One" (Anno Satanas). This appearance was part of the distinctive. "Mephistophelian" persona he adopted. He was known for his bald head, often combined with a Van Dyke beard and an earring, and this striking look became synonymous with his public image as the founder and high priest of the Church of Satan. The act of shaving his head was reportedly done "in the tradition of ancient executioners".
A Rastafarian goes to the Supreme Court after a prison shaved his dreadlocks. The question is not whether Damon Landor was mistreated but whether he can sue the individual prison officials and guards for damages.
Faith Behind Bars: Supreme Court Weighs Religious Freedom Limits for Rastafarian Inmate. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in a case that could reshape how far religious freedom protections extend behind bars, and whether state officials can be held personally liable when they violate them. The case, Landor v. Louisiana Department of Corrections and Public Safety, involves Damon Landor, a devout Rastafarian whose long dreadlocks were forcibly shorn by prison guards in 2020, by order of the prison warden just three weeks before his scheduled release.
Pastor Isaac Olatunji of State Line SDA Church
Ivor Myers is the founder of Power of the Lamb Ministries
Deron Tinsley is an Evangelist and Pastor of Last Advent Christian Church. EGBibleschool
#Bald
#SCOTUS
#SDA
#SDAPastors
#BaldHead
#ZohranMamdani
#ImageOfTheBeast
#ChurchAndState
#SeventhDayAdventist
#Sabbath
#4AngelMessage
David House