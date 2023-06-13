Excellent Presentation by Kevin Loughrey. Eureka, NSW, Australia. 3rd June, 2023

This presentation, by LtCol Kevin Loughrey , Australian Army (Ret'd), describes a war,underpinned by Marxist doctrine, that is being waged against Western

Civilisation. This war has been conducted over many decades by many

disparate, powerful entities but at its core sits the CCP as the

ultimate beneficiary and victor. This presentation uses what has been

happening in Australia over many years to illustrate in some detail how

this is war is being conducted. This presentation also aims to propose

ideas as to how the aggressors may be repulsed and eventually defeated.

This is a signal warning to all Western nations. Wake up or be put to

sleep forever!





