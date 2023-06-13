Create New Account
Excellent Presentation by Kevin Loughrey. Eureka, NSW, Australia. 3rd June, 2023
Roobs Flyers
Published Tuesday |

This presentation, by LtCol Kevin Loughrey , Australian Army (Ret'd), describes a war,underpinned by Marxist doctrine, that is being waged against Western

Civilisation. This war has been conducted over many decades by many

disparate, powerful entities but at its core sits the CCP as the

ultimate beneficiary and victor. This presentation uses what has been

happening in Australia over many years to illustrate in some detail how

this is war is being conducted. This presentation also aims to propose

ideas as to how the aggressors may be repulsed and eventually defeated.

This is a signal warning to all Western nations. Wake up or be put to

sleep forever!


Kevin Loughrey - https://kevinloughrey.com.au/


Follow on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1639814


Join Roobs Flyers:


http://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer


Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library


#SayNo #DoNotComply


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


All rights reserved.

Keywords
racismvaccinesclimate changeenergyaustraliamarxismaboriginesthe voiceindigenousall cause mortalityland rightscovidaboriginalroobs flyerskevin loughrey1967 referendum1962 electoral reform actindependent candidate for ballina

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
