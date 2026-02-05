BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silver Manipulation EXPOSED: What the Banks Just Did Behind the Scenes - Dr. Kirk Elliott
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
920 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
1214 views • 2 days ago
We sat down with Dr. Kirk Elliott to break down the historic silver market plunge and what major banks were doing behind the scenes during the chaos. He explains how short covering, paper market manipulation, and sudden volatility created fear — while seasoned investors saw a strategic opportunity. Viewers will learn what this means for the future of precious metals, market stability, and how to think long-term when the financial system gets turbulent.


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow


To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To
▶ https://flyovergold.com
Or Call 720-605-3900


BOOK: Thriving in the Economic Tsunami by Dr. Kirk Elliott
https://www.amazon.com/Thriving-Economic-Tsunami-Kirk-Elliott/dp/B0BR8K2R5Y


Check out our other economic updates here ▶ https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+93kmffv


-------------------------------------------


𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com


Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/


-------------------------------------------




𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com


► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives


-------------------------------------------


► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter


► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate


► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch


► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com


► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER


-------------------------------------------


𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover


The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com


Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com


The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com


-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Keywords
usadavidunited states of americacostphysical silver vs paper silver
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Kevin Hughes
The Great Cratering of 2026: Why Counterparty Risk Will Devour Paper Assets as the COMEX Silver Default Unfolds

The Great Cratering of 2026: Why Counterparty Risk Will Devour Paper Assets as the COMEX Silver Default Unfolds

Mike Adams
Bitcoin plunges 50% in historic crash, sparking over $1 billion in liquidations

Bitcoin plunges 50% in historic crash, sparking over $1 billion in liquidations

Cassie B.
Bitcoin slides after Treasury Secretary states government cannot direct banks to buy crypto

Bitcoin slides after Treasury Secretary states government cannot direct banks to buy crypto

Cassie B.
Silver Selloff Strengthens the Market: A Cleansing of Weak Hands Fuels the Next Leg Up

Silver Selloff Strengthens the Market: A Cleansing of Weak Hands Fuels the Next Leg Up

Mike Adams
Gold and silver markets in TURMOIL as Trump&#8217;s Fed nominee triggers historic sell-off

Gold and silver markets in TURMOIL as Trump’s Fed nominee triggers historic sell-off

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy