Silver Manipulation EXPOSED: What the Banks Just Did Behind the Scenes - Dr. Kirk Elliott

We sat down with Dr. Kirk Elliott to break down the historic silver market plunge and what major banks were doing behind the scenes during the chaos. He explains how short covering, paper market manipulation, and sudden volatility created fear — while seasoned investors saw a strategic opportunity. Viewers will learn what this means for the future of precious metals, market stability, and how to think long-term when the financial system gets turbulent.