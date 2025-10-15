OPEC+ celebrates strong partnership with Russia, eyes 10-year anniversary

At Russian Energy Week, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman emphasized that peace and the end of wars are key to global energy stability.

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais, in turn, praised the strong partnership with Russia, highlighting nearly a decade of productive OPEC+ cooperation.

💬 "We stay away from the noise. We stay focused on the business," Al Ghais said, calling Russia a solid and reliable partner since 2017.