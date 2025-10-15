© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OPEC+ celebrates strong partnership with Russia, eyes 10-year anniversary
At Russian Energy Week, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman emphasized that peace and the end of wars are key to global energy stability.
OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais, in turn, praised the strong partnership with Russia, highlighting nearly a decade of productive OPEC+ cooperation.
💬 "We stay away from the noise. We stay focused on the business," Al Ghais said, calling Russia a solid and reliable partner since 2017.