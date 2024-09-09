Does God's Love Transform the Error Itself or Does the Error Leave You? What Is Humility, How We See Us vs How God Sees Us, The Narrow Gate to God – The Basics of “The Way”

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/Naw5PZFXsDQ

20111218 Relationship With God - The 'Way' P1





Cut:

22m06s - 31m10s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************









“GOD’S LOVE ENTERS AND TRANSFORMS OUR SOUL, GOD’S TRUTH OPENS OUR SOUL READY TO BE TRANSFORMED AND OUR OWN HUMILITY ALLOWS THE ERROR TO LEAVE.”

@ 26m53s





“TO BE HUMBLE MEANS THAT WE ARE GOING TO AT SOME POINT ACCEPT GOD’S WAY IN OUR EMOTIONAL CONDITION.”

@ 30m13s



