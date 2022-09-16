Xi Jinping Arrives in Uzbekistan for SCO Summit

https://gnews.org/post/p1lq135ce
09/14/2022 Xi Jinping arrived in Uzbekistan on the evening of Sept. 14 local time to attend the upcoming SCO summit there. The President of Uzbekistan and other local heads of state greeted him at the airport
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.