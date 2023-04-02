Russian "Msta" Tank - New Modifications 2S19M2 is distinguished by an Improved Automated Guidance and Fire Control System

The chief designer of "Msta" spoke about the features of the new version of self-propelled guns
Modification 2S19M2 is distinguished by an improved automated guidance and fire control system, as well as improved living conditions. At the moment, in Yekaterinburg, all vehicles of the 2S19 Msta family of self-propelled howitzers are being assembled. In one of the workshops, the most modern version of Msta, 2S19M2, is assembled.
“The fundamental difference is an increased rate of fire, more accurate guidance and guidance speed due to an improved automated guidance and fire control system,” Alexei Shchipanov, chief designer of SKB Transmash-Spetstechnika, told Military Acceptance.
