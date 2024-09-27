John-Henry Westen INTERVIEW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On January 3, 2022, Alex Jones interviewed LifeSite co-founder John-Henry Westen. The duo spoke about the New World Order, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the influence of the devil, and Our Lady of Fatima.
“The anti-Christ spirit is here with us now, and where is it going to next?” Jones asked rhetorically.
“If you really want to find out … the anti-Catholic agenda, you always watch the leftist fake Catholics,” Westen commented while urging viewers to research the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe.https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/jack-posobiec-gives-rosaries-to-tucker-carlson-alex-jones-we-are-in-a-spiritual-war/?