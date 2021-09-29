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Topic 15 - Gentiles
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It seems that when the disciples were getting close to having brought the word of God to all the people of Israel, God showed Peter that he was not done yet. God showed him that everything from that moment on is clean, meaning that Gentiles worldwide are eligible to become part of the family of God.
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Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
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