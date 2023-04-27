161 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Tradition The Bane Of Religion, A Poison Causing Eternal Death

In Episode 161 we discuss one of the main obstacles in the spreading of the gospel that also hinders spiritual growth inside the church, namely tradition. As a consequence of tradition, many will be lost. It is like a poison. We need to identify what tradition consists of so that we can take heed to not be caught up in its death trap. Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate

