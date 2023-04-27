Create New Account
161 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Tradition The Bane Of Religion, A Poison Causing Eternal Death
Clash Of Minds
Published 18 hours ago |

In Episode 161 we discuss one of the main obstacles in the spreading of the gospel that also hinders spiritual growth inside the church, namely tradition. As a consequence of tradition, many will be lost. It is like a poison. We need to identify what tradition consists of so that we can take heed to not be caught up in its death trap. Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate

upwalterveithwhatsprof161

