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Anti-tank missile "Javelin" thwarts Russian attacks in Ukraine
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43 views • March 13, 2022
CBS Evening News.
The Russian military strategy relies heavily on tanks for their invasion. But an American-made anti-tank missile, known as the Javelin, is playing an instrumental role in hampering those advances. David Martin has more.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9CW6fYbT6Y
The Russian military strategy relies heavily on tanks for their invasion. But an American-made anti-tank missile, known as the Javelin, is playing an instrumental role in hampering those advances. David Martin has more.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9CW6fYbT6Y
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