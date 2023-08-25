A Crash Involving A F/A-18 Hornet Fighter Jet Happened At Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego around 11:54 p.m. on Friday.
https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/fa-18-fighter-jet-crash-at-marine-corps-air-station-miramar/
JUST IN: A defense official confirms that the pilot aboard the F-18 military jet died in the crash.
https://abc7.com/f-18-military-jet-crash-miramar-marine-corps-air-station-san-diego/13699140/
