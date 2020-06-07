BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Martial Law and Lockdowns: An Online Seminar with Judge Andrew P. Napolitano
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
94 views • June 07, 2020
misesmedia


Just as America begins to reopen from the Coronavirus lockdowns, protests break out across the country over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Governors deploy riot police into the streets to deal with looting, Trump threatens to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, and millions of Americans wonder if they still have a job. Racial tensions grow, while groups like Antifa violently agitate for the abolition of property and capitalism. With curfews and business closures in effect, what does the rule of law even mean? How does government at any level maintain legitimacy when it cannot provide basic order?

Judge Andrew P. Napolitano, the Senior Legal Analyst for Fox News and a board member of the Mises Institute, joins Jeff Deist for an in-depth look at the legal crisis facing America in the wake of COVID-19 and ongoing civil unrest. Among the topics:

• What powers do Trump and governors have to quell protests or prevent the spread of disease? Are orders not authorized by legislatures flatly illegal? Do they carry the force of law?

• Can Trump call out National Guard or federal military forces without congressional approval or consent of governors?

• What does due process mean during a crisis? Do constitutional protections disappear when public health is at stake or mass protests overtake the streets?

• What level of constitutional scrutiny should apply to measures taken by governors and mayors—quarantines, business closures, curfews, police mobilizations?

• Are qualified immunity protections keeping dangerous cops and politicians from accountability? Will business owners be able to sue state or local governments for violating their rights?

• Is "property vs. lives" a false choice from a legal perspective? Do police have any affirmative duty to safeguard either?

• What roles do the Ninth and Tenth Amendments play—or should they play—in how various states deal with these crises? Is federalism poised for a resurgence?

This online seminar is a hard-hitting and uncompromising discussion of government malfeasance and lawlessness.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
constitutionbill of rightsgovernorstatemartial lawriotsseminarlockdownsmises institutegeorge floydjudge andrew p napolitano
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Lance D Johnson
Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Chase Codewell
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Oman&#8217;s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Oman’s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Belle Carter
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy