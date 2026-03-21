Riccardo Bosi: The Party System Has To Go

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There cannot be parties.
America has some of the greatest leaders on the planet.
Trust them, learn from them, follow them — and help them achieve their objectives.
The full webcast is linked below.
Captain Kyle Patriots Endgame U.S. Aussie Roundtable (20-21 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v77e88c-capt-kyle-patriots-end-game-us-aussie-rd-table-w-capt-kyle-kelly-and-ltc-bo.html
https://rumble.com/v77ew04-australiaone-party-aussie-usa-roundtable-21-march-2026.html