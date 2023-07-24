Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
No Treading on the 2nd Amendment.
channel image
OregonStatewideJuralAssembly
42 Subscribers
9 views
Published Yesterday

No Treading on the 2nd Amendment.

Constitution of the United States of America Seventh Amendment:

In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.

[email protected]

facebook.com/OregonSJA/

orsja.org

Keywords
amendmentconstitutiongrand jurycourtoregonremedyassemblymartial lawplanarticletrue billassemblerebuttalstatewidejuralacquiescenceoregon statewide jural assemblycivilian court on oregoncivilian courtex parte milliganarticle iii amendment vii courtverdict without appealron vroomanosjaorsja org

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket