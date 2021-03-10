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The Stanford Prison Experiment
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91 views • March 10, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPO6BrFTsWM
28 Jan 2016 - The Cult Education Institute
The Stanford Prison Experiment, a dramatic simulation study of the psychology of imprisonment and one of the best known psychology experiments ever undertaken.
28 Jan 2016 - The Cult Education Institute
The Stanford Prison Experiment, a dramatic simulation study of the psychology of imprisonment and one of the best known psychology experiments ever undertaken.
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