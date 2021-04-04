Highwire: WHO is Lying to You: 2019 Global Vaccine Safety Summit

Del Bigtree covers the WHO's accidental disclosures at the 2019 global vaccine safety summit.



Index:

00:03:47 SAFETY IS THE BIGGEST ISSUE

Prof. Heidi Larson, Ph.D., Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project discusses the biggest issue surrounding growing vaccine hesitancy worldwide. (Dec. 3rd, 2019)



00:08:00 HEALTH PROFESSIONALS ARE QUESTIONING VACCINE SAFETY

Prof. Heidi Larson, Ph.D., Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project describes a ‘very wobbly health professional front line that is starting to question the safety of vaccines.’ (Dec. 3rd, 2019)



00:10:07 HOW MUCH TRAINING DO DOCTORS HAVE ON VACCINES?

Prof. Heidi Larson, Ph.D., Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project reports how little training doctors receive on vaccines at the W.H.O.'s Global Vaccine Safety Summit. (Dec. 3rd, 2019)



00:13:49 W.H.O. ADMITS IT’S NOT VACCINE “MISINFORMATION”

Prof. Heidi Larson, Ph.D., Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project admits the biggest problem with vaccine skepticism online is that ‘a lot of it is not misinformation’ and that there is ‘a lot of ambiguity in the safety field.’ (Dec. 3rd, 2019)



00:16:54 WHO IS WINNING THE WAR ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

Prof. Heidi Larson, Ph.D., Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project reveals an Oxford physicist’s diagram showing vaccine hesitant, pro-vax, and neutral communities on social media, and the shocking recruitment pace one is having on the other. (Dec. 3rd, 2019)



00:20:03 IS THE TERM ‘ANTI-VAX’ A SLUR?

Prof. Heidi Larson, Ph.D., Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project urges the healthcare community to stop using the derogatory term ‘anti-vaxxer.’ (Dec. 3rd, 2019)



00:26:24 THE ERADICATION OF HERD IMMUNITY

Prof. Heidi Larson, Ph.D., Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project, describes the "biggest challenge" facing scientists, and the "very fragile state” of “vaccine-induced immunity." (Dec. 3rd, 2019)



00:29:10 WAKE UP CALL FOR REAL SAFETY SCIENCE

Prof. Heidi Larson, Ph.D., Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project urges the medical community to invest in safety science, and states "you can't repurpose the same old science to make it sound better if you don't have the science that's relevant to the new problem.”



00:37:22 FDA HEAD ACKNOWLEDGES A PLAN FOR SAFETY SURVEILLANCE

Dr. Marion Gruber, Director, Office of Vaccines Research and Review,

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA, discusses pharmacological vigilance systems not yet in place, which are essential to “really inform risk management.”



00:42:30 CONTROVERSY AROUND ADJUVANTS IN VACCINES

Dr. Martin Howell Friede, Coordinator, Initiative for Vaccine Research (IVR),

W.H.O, discusses the required necessity of using adjuvants in vaccine development and their association with adverse reactions.



00:48:10 ANTIGENS & ADJUVANTS: THE GREAT UNKNOWN

Prof. Stephen Evans, LSHTM, states an obvious issue regarding the lack of statistical power in safety trials. Dr. Martin Howell Friede, FDA, and Dr. David Kaslow, V.P., PATH, CVIA, W.H.O attempt to answer his question. (Dec 3, 2019)



00:54:17 TYRANNY OF SMALL NUMBERS

Dr. David Kaslow, V.P., PATH, CVIA, discusses the conundrum of the “tyranny of small numbers” during small clinical trials for vaccine safety. Dr. Marion Gruber,

Director, Office of Vaccines Research and Review, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA discusses current problems with the length of follow-up and post-marketing studies on vaccine safety. (Dec. 3rd, 2019)



1:03:50 THE NEXT TARGET POPULATION

Dr. David Kaslow, V.P., PATH, CVIA, discusses the new target population for vaccines, pregnant women. (Dec 3, 2019)



1:10:04 GREAT QUESTION, TERRIBLE ANSWER

Nigerian doctor and Program Manager for NEEICC, Bassey Okposen, asks a very important question regarding the safety science behind the use of different vaccines, adjuvants, and antigens. Dr. Robert Chen, Scientific Director of Brighton Collaboration, tries to “tease” out the answer.



1:21:43 W.H.O. CHIEF SCIENTIST CAUGHT LYING TO THE PUBLIC

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the W.H.O., addresses the world in a promotional video where she ensures the robust existence of effective vaccine safety systems and the overall safety of vaccines.



1:25:06 Five days later, here is her diametrically different opinion behind closed doors at the Global Vaccine Safety Summit on Dec. 3rd, 2019.