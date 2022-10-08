Create New Account
URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT FROM LA QUINTA COLUMNA
Alex Hammer
Published a month ago

(world orders review)================

URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT FROM LA QUINTA COLUMNA !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/u6VtFweO3Y1P/ [SHARE]

-------------------------

Hermenegildo García (2017) Presentation on GRAPHENE

(LaQuintaColumna) Analise the KEY POINTS of this Conference)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/10lqpCzl2HsL/ [SHARE]

-------------------------

They WANT US to 'EAT INSECTS' to 'INTRODUCE MORE GRAPHENE'

(LaQuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3nornTgkXrQq/ [SHARE]

-------------------------

* INTENTION of COV-ID INJECTION (LaQuintaColumna)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ArDFHgqFkPdY/ [SHARE]

================

@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT FROM LA QUINTA COLUMNA


(source) WEBSITE https://www.laquintacolumna.net

(source) https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/URGENT-ANNOUNCEMENT-FROM-LA-QUINTA-COLUMNA:8 [SHARE]


Telegram:

https://t.me/laquintacolumna

https://t.me/laquintacolumnainternational

https://t.me/miraalmicroscopio

================

Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf


Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf


👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/


