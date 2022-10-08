(world orders review)================
URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT FROM LA QUINTA COLUMNA !
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u6VtFweO3Y1P/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
Hermenegildo García (2017) Presentation on GRAPHENE
(LaQuintaColumna) Analise the KEY POINTS of this Conference)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/10lqpCzl2HsL/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
They WANT US to 'EAT INSECTS' to 'INTRODUCE MORE GRAPHENE'
(LaQuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3nornTgkXrQq/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
* INTENTION of COV-ID INJECTION (LaQuintaColumna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ArDFHgqFkPdY/ [SHARE]
================
@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT FROM LA QUINTA COLUMNA
(source) WEBSITE https://www.laquintacolumna.net
(source) https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/URGENT-ANNOUNCEMENT-FROM-LA-QUINTA-COLUMNA:8 [SHARE]
Telegram:
https://t.me/laquintacolumna
https://t.me/laquintacolumnainternational
https://t.me/miraalmicroscopio
================
Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.