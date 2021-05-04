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TESTIMONY - ALL VACCINATED WILL DIE IN UNDER 3 YEARS -
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502 views • May 04, 2021
- HOSPITALS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE MURDER ZONES i.e. ALL HOSPITALS ARE DEATH CAMPS.
This is not for the faint of heart.
This is part 1 of what shows to be a very disturbing trend to kill off 1/3 of the world population. is a fact of what Mainstream news is hiding from you.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DX9YUkISbqHR/
Board of Directors, Pfizer -
what's an ex FDA Commissioner doing on the Board of Pfizer, no wonder they got their Vaccine trial so quickly approved!
Scott Gottlieb, M.D. - Special Partner, New Enterprise Associations, Inc.’s healthcare investment team and Resident Fellow of the American Enterprise Institute. Dr. Gottlieb served as the 23rd Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from 2017 to 2019.
https://www.pfizer.com/people/leadership/board-of-directors/scott_gottlieb-md
This is not for the faint of heart.
This is part 1 of what shows to be a very disturbing trend to kill off 1/3 of the world population. is a fact of what Mainstream news is hiding from you.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DX9YUkISbqHR/
Board of Directors, Pfizer -
what's an ex FDA Commissioner doing on the Board of Pfizer, no wonder they got their Vaccine trial so quickly approved!
Scott Gottlieb, M.D. - Special Partner, New Enterprise Associations, Inc.’s healthcare investment team and Resident Fellow of the American Enterprise Institute. Dr. Gottlieb served as the 23rd Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from 2017 to 2019.
https://www.pfizer.com/people/leadership/board-of-directors/scott_gottlieb-md
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