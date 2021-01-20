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Trump, the zionist Israeli commie agent, led you down the Primrose path to communist tyranny. YOU STUPID FOOLS!
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283 views • January 20, 2021
the Primrose path to Zionist Freemason Jewish commie tyranny. And like the suckers you are, you took the bait. But you knew he was a snake when you took him in.
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