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Trump tried to stop Communism in America – The dems just opened the door to it
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30 views • January 14, 2021
It really is a shame that those who swear by the mainstream media are so uniformed. 24 7 news coverage, and the hot topic right now is a NY lottery that combined, is almost 1 billion dollars. I guess it’s fitting though, you have as much chance of winning the lottery as you do with the Marxist Media reporting truths about the trump Administration, or truth about their own masters on the left who embody corruption. Some recently declassified documents from the Trump administration posted at the Washington examiner Lays out the Trump administration’s strategy regarding China, who is without equal, the number one threat to the United states.
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