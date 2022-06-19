Is Earth a Prison-Planet Reincarnation Trap or a Learning School? Part 2

Video source: Ayahuasca Canada "PART 2 - Ayahuasca, Prison Planet and the Reincarnation Trap" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbTJqjalGO4 contact - [email protected]

Links from video - Forever Conscious Research Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/ForeverConsciousResearchChannel

Pre-Birth Memories Matrix Reincarnation Soul Trap Commentary Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QERQdjSDAvc

Quote: ..."And without a doubt the human genome has been spliced and diced for whatever reason. So we were created by someone for some purpose or other. So why would anyone do that? And it’s exactly why we modify DNA ourselves – we’re looking for certain characteristics in whatever it is we’re creating. And the idea is to create something useful. And how’s all that working out down here when you think about it? Anyway when our DNA was modified – was that done for our benefit or for some other reason? I mean did some space gods come down here and say oh if we just tweak the human DNA, they’re going to be way better off. And if you think it was for mankind’s benefit – just look around at the world today. And tell me how that’s working out.

And as near as I can tell, human beings were designed to be a swiss army knife. A human being can be turned into just about anything you want. A killer or a saint, a soldier or a farmer, a scholar or a ditch digger. And if you need some psychopaths politicans to run everything down here, well there you go. No problem. You can get those too. And one of the big overriding characteristics from my point of view is that humans were designed to follow orders. Human beings submit to authority. As a culture we don’t value critical thinking. Human beings are shaped and molded, for the most part, to be followers. And that translates into worker slaves or economic slaves or however you want to put that. So what possible use would a planet of human slaves have to anyone? And one of the stories is that humans were created by space gods to mine gold. And in that theory, some space gods called the annunaki needed workers so they created us. And presumably they arrived here on interdimensional space ships. So why they couldn’t just build some automated mining machines is beyond me." ...





"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b



