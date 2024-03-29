Marc Girardot. The Needle’s Secret: Vaccine Injuries and Chronic Diseases

Contrary to the statements of federal healthcare authorities that Covid vaccines stay in the deltoid muscle after the injection, vaccine biodistribution via the bloodstream became obvious early on in the global vaccination campaign. That caused concern among many experts, one of whom was Marc Girardot, a French American entrepreneur and consultant. From the perspective of his work in the realm of biotech and cancer vaccine research, Girardot knew that vaccine particles could attack blood vessels, triggering a cascade of unintended harm all over the body. Moreover, Girardot suspected that, if injected as a bolus, the harm could potentially be truly devastating. His meticulous research of the hundreds of studies and case reports on the vaccine injuries confirmed his hypothesis.





In this interview with The New American, Girardot focuses on his groundbreaking bolus theory as it applies to two major cell types: those of the endothelium and stem cells. The transfection of the former results in autoimmune attacks that damage important barriers in the human body. Describing how Covid vaccines carry billions of nanoparticles, each capable of transfecting and killing one cell, the researcher said that to cause life-threatening damage, only a tiny bit of vaccine would need to make it into the bloodstream. “To trigger a quarter-size aorta dissection or aneurysm, you need about 60,000 cells to be transfected. Now that's 0.0006 percent of the [dosage in a single] Pfizer vaccine. And it's 0.00015 % of the Moderna vaccine,” he elaborated. Further, Girardot described how the bolus theory explains such common side effects of Covid vaccines as myocarditis and blood clots.





The consequences of the transfection of the stem cells could be just as dire. Being immunoprivileged, stem cells, which are responsible for the repair and regeneration of many other types of cells, don’t get destroyed by the immune system's defenses. That means that, sustaining chromosomal changes and carrying viral code, they continue to propagate and can turn cancerous. That may explain the phenomenon of vaccine-induced turbo cancers.





The bolus theory applies not only to Covid vaccines. Inadvertent injections of various vaccines into the bloodstream of both children and adults are calculated to have maimed 190 million Americans over the course of the past couple of decades. Moreover, disruption of various barriers within the human body is known to lead to chronic conditions such as autism, infertility, obesity, endocrine disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases (Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, and others.) that have been on the rise in America.





“What people need to understand is that every single injection is going IV [intravenous] to a degree or another,” and the greater the number of vaccines, the greater the risks of serious injury, warned the researcher, pointing to the expanding list of recommended vaccines.





Girardot concludes with a message of hope for vaccine-injured people, quoting proven benefits of oxygen therapy that helps repair the endothelium and revascularize the organs, including the brain, the gut, and the reproductive system.





These and many other matters are documented in Girardot’s book, The Needle’s Secret: Unraveling the Mystery of Vaccine Harm and the Bolus Theory Revolution.





“I really think it's a book of hope. I mean, there is a dramatic aspect when I basically say, Look, if we continue that way, civilization is gone. But also, I think it's a great way for people to understand what happened to them, for vaccine injured to understand what happened to them, because it explains its extremely.”





Please follow Marc Girardot on Substack at https://substack.com/@thebolustheory and X (Twitter) at https://twitter.com/GirardotMarc





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com