Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHAT IS A WOMAN - SCOTUS KETANJI BROWN JACKSON vs. 5-YR. OLD [322]
channel image
Luke2136
47 Subscribers
150 views
Published 17 hours ago

June 30, 2022, Ketanji Brown Jackson took the oaths of office to become the 104th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States of Amerika. 5-yr old girl, unknown, age approximate, pre-school or kindergarten at time of video presumably.

https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/

Keywords
scotustransgenderandrogynybinarynonbinarypronounsketanji jackson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket