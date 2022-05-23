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Wisdom, The Heart, And 3 Senses
Proverbs 23:12 (NIV)
12 Apply your heart to instruction
and your ears to words of knowledge.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Store wisdom in your heart.
Write it down so your hands can feel it,
and your eyes can see it.
Speak it audibly so your ears can hear it.
Make it real to three of your five senses,
as well as your spirit.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yctkjcp8
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