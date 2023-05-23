"Ukraine will Not be able to Win a War against Russia on the Battlefield" - PM of Hungary, Orban

Ukraine will not be able to win a war against Russia on the battlefield - Orban.
‘My position is that if you look at reality, at the numbers, at what is happening around and at the fact that NATO is not ready to send troops. It is obvious that the poor Ukrainians are not going to win on the battlefield. This is my position. I have always told everyone - instead of escalating the escalation, the war must be stopped, and we must stand for peace and negotiations'
