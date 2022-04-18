Have we been Chipped? Tracked and Traced. Bluetooth Challenge Take 2

MOTB: Mind Control and TrackingRevelation 13:16-17 KJVAnd he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.Alter, Change, Damage, Stain, Modify or Transform!The Dauntless members are injected with a tracking device in case anybody gets lost, but Tris realizes they've actually been injected with the mind-control serum. (Divergent)Mac Addresses of Vaccinated Zombies near me waiting to be activated by 5G in June of 2022 and uploaded to the Meta (Death) (Uni)Verse.02:1B:CB:43:38:D740:97:AC:6F:37:9B41:59:C1:09:AC:4944:51:6A:34:E2:AD49:8B:3C:02:BF:6552:0F:EB:8B:DB:6E60:D5:41:A3:D3:1362:74:4A:49:B3:9263:A7:19:90:A3:BB64:A5:DF:DD:0D:0467:32:0E:C2:49:7767:E6:3A:E3:23:D572:52:D0:5A:44:924B:00:B4:9D:6A:DB5B:C5:0C:C4:8E:F35D:1A:6D:AF:DE:EB6D:FF:2D:72:10:EB7E:34:91:16:6E:827F:E3:62:39:72:C7Is the Vaccine the Mark Of The Beast (MOTB)? Are the vaccinated transmitting a unique MAC address?Are the “Vaccinated" emitting Bluetooth codes that can be read from an android device?Normally, Bluetooth devices have names on them, but what’s happening now is that when someone goes into a crowded area full of vaccinated individuals; Bluetooth addresses begin populating on their phone.These are unique hexadecimal MAC addresses that are unidentifiable. They do not appear as air pods, headphones, television sets, speakers, computers or cell phones.It’s possible that the government embedded this tracker into their bodies by way of the COVID-19 vaccine or the annual flu shot.(Example 24:4B:03:3C:3F:A9)While dining in a local restaurant, I decided to take the Bluetooth Challenge. The restaurant was packed and a handful of numbers kept moving around so I decided to copy 20 addresses down. I can only surmise that the addresses which kept moving belonged to the staff. We will be checking that theory over the next few weeks.Let’s take a look at one of these addresses.62:74:4A:49:B3:92The MAC address is valid. The transmission type is Unicast. The administration type is LAA.The hexadecimal address can be converted into a binary value.62 (01100010) b74 (01110100) t4A (01001010) J49 (01001001) IB3 (10110011) ³ ³92 (10010010) -The binary value can then be converted into text.