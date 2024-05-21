[Jun 9, 2020] 01--The Stranger (in the style of Billy Joel), A Parody [The ÜberCaste]

Lyrics
The Stranger
(In the style of Billy Joel)
Well we all have a face
That we’re told to mask away now
There’s an airborne
contagion, our
new unseen enemy
Some are high N95s
Some are painters’ some are pleather
They're the faces of the stranger
Now we love to keep them on
So now we’re told in the news
“Don’t you disregard the danger”
‘Cause we share so many
cooties
But this one’ll kill us all
Why were you so surprised
When you saw the face of a stranger
Who wore no mask and showed no fear
That stranger’s got some balls!
Don't be afraid to take a stand
Some body wakes up
Every now and then
He’s done it, why can't
Someone else?
You should take a stand
You've been shown the way
Once you used to believe
That the CDC
Had the answer
Then you heard from Dr Kaufman
That you should not wear a mask
When you heard him give a reason
He gave such a simple answer
It was then you stared down danger
Kick it right between the eyes
Well we all hear the news:
“Don’t you disregard the danger”
But we have so many exosomes
They keep us in good health
Why were you so surprised
That you never heard the info
That your body’s own
immunity
Is the healer in yourself
Don't be afraid to show the way
Some one goes full-woke
Every now and then
You've done it now it’s
Someone else
Take the world by storm
The stranger is yourself
Some may never understand
How the stranger is inspired
To see through all the evil
Take a stand and remain strong
Though you sow with good intentions
You may never quench the fire
They’ll revert to their desire
When the stranger comes along.
Interview with Dr. Kaufman
youtube.com/watch?v=H3AkTQ5RQZ0&t=245s
NY Time Square footage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjFAjq3g9B8
Jason Goodman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YENI_oLmQg
Kate Shemerani
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rRP4bHtfWk&t=34s
