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The Catalyst For WHO to Declare a Global Pandemic Over Coronavirus JUST Happened!
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259 views • January 27, 2020
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For More Information See:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/canada-says-wife-first-ncov-patient-also-has-virus
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-asia-china-51259649?
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-shanghai/companies-in-shanghai-cannot-resume-work-before-february-9-due-to-virus-fight-government-idUSKBN1ZQ0M0
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/breaking-coronavirus-outbreak-56-million-21356506
https://www.nst.com.my/world/world/2020/01/559964/two-china-provinces-three-cities-order-compulsory-anti-virus-masks
(Limited Time Offer! Get First Year For $60 Use Code: 2020)
For More Information See:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/canada-says-wife-first-ncov-patient-also-has-virus
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-asia-china-51259649?
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-shanghai/companies-in-shanghai-cannot-resume-work-before-february-9-due-to-virus-fight-government-idUSKBN1ZQ0M0
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/breaking-coronavirus-outbreak-56-million-21356506
https://www.nst.com.my/world/world/2020/01/559964/two-china-provinces-three-cities-order-compulsory-anti-virus-masks
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