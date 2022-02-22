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Former Pfizer VP Says The COVID-19 Vaxx Program Is Part Of A Worldwide Conspiracy And A "Criminal Manufacture"
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126 views • February 22, 2022
Former Pfizer VP Dr. Michael Yeadon lays out a litany of evidence for The Court of Public Opinion's Grand Jury. More videos can be found at www.grand-jury.net
A group of intern. attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modeled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 of the "leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices" who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury. By presenting a complete picture of the factual situation, including the geopolitical and historical background, the trial aims to raise awareness of the collapse of the current hijacked system and its institutions.
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=621436281e8de91a11be014f
A group of intern. attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modeled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 of the "leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices" who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury. By presenting a complete picture of the factual situation, including the geopolitical and historical background, the trial aims to raise awareness of the collapse of the current hijacked system and its institutions.
https://futurenews.news/watch?id=621436281e8de91a11be014f
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