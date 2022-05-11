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Πλήρης συνοπτική καταγραφή της ψευτοπανδημίας που οδηγεί σε γενοκτονία
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1074 views • May 11, 2022
Πρόκειται για μια συνοπτική αλλά και πλήρη καταγραφή της απάτης,της γενοκτονίας και του σατανικού σχεδίου που συνεπάγεται όλη αυτή η ιστορία για την ανθρωπότητα.
Πολλοί αφυπνισμένοι έχουν συνειδητοποιήσει αυτά που παραθέτει η Κλαιρ Εντουαρντς,αλλά υπάρχουν συμπολίτες μας που δεν έχουν αυτή την επίγνωση και γι' αυτό παροτρύνω να το προωθήσετε όλοι όσο και όπου μπορείτε.
Πολλοί αφυπνισμένοι έχουν συνειδητοποιήσει αυτά που παραθέτει η Κλαιρ Εντουαρντς,αλλά υπάρχουν συμπολίτες μας που δεν έχουν αυτή την επίγνωση και γι' αυτό παροτρύνω να το προωθήσετε όλοι όσο και όπου μπορείτε.
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