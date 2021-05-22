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WARNING: It Could Get Real Scary Soon | Prepare Now
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2361 views • May 22, 2021
Drought is ravaging the northern hemisphere, countries are starting to restrict exports, supply chain disruptions abound, increased forest fire risk, lower crop yields and rising food prices may only be the beginning, how can you prepare for a water and food shortage?
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