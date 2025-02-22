SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE SHOWS ⛓ VIOLENCE INSIDE PRISONS [KNIFE ATTACK IN FRANCE]

First, the knife assault/murder:





Police officer dead and four injured in suspected terror knife attack

A police officer has died and four more have been injured after an armed man, who was heard yelling Allahu Akbhar, attacked several people at a market in Mulhouse, France this afternoon.





As unauthorized strikes by corrections officers continue across New York State, 3,500 New York National Guard members have been deployed to help maintain order inside state prisons short on staff.





Wednesday’s frigid temperatures didn’t deter more than 100 corrections officers from the Capital Region to strike outside Coxsackie Correctional Facility. This strike was just one of more than two dozen happening outside state prisons across the state.





Full story: https://cbs6albany.com/news/local/prison-surveillance-footage-violent-clashes-amid-ongoing-strikes-work-stoppage-corrections-officers-violence-coxsackie-facility-great-meadow-ny-new-york-wrgb

