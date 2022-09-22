Sept. 18, TvNI = Truth vs NEW$ Inc., 2nd hour. "Invasion at Martha's, American's demise?"

Truth vs. NEW$ 2 (18 Sept 2022) with James Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney. yes, Sept. 18...

The Obama's now have the opportunity to construct new cages for these immigrants just as they did before when Barack was in office, where Michelle observed that it would be nice to have more servants around the house!

The "fact checkers" are not checking the facts when Jean-Pierre mangles the truth, however, as though it never occurred, which is the Democratic way.

David offered extended reflections on the meaning of the surge and the open border policy as the introduction of the North American Union, where there will be no borders between Mexico, the US, and Canada, which is taking place before our very eyes without any discussion or debate, much less consultation, with the American people.

THEY ARE JUST DOING IT!

The effects for the quality of life in the United States hereafter are going to be profound--and very distressing by depressing the value of everything American.

Reinhart Fullmuch spells out what The Great Reset entails and the stages through which we are progressing, which represents on a global scale what the US is enduring on a continental.

The military is quietly changing its vax policy to acknowledge religious exemption, but most of the damage has already been done.

As though to exemplify the insane policies Democrats are advocating and implementing, Newsom of CA has a huge number of "green laws" that affect every aspect of life in California that parallel those Obama promoted as President of the United States.

None of it is good.

The Governor of Wisconsin has been letting serious criminals out on parole, where they can continue their life of crime, including those convicted of murder, kidnapping, and sexually abusing children.

And,

in Pennsylvania, the Democrats are running an (obviously) brain-damaged candidate, to do to PA what they are already doing to the USA with the (obviously) cognitively incompetent Biden.