0548 Two Simple Questions for black folks in Massachusetts





Links:

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Acts%2010%3A34&version=GNV

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/massachusetts-gop-demands-information-states-1-billion-secret-migrant-spending-veil-secrecy

https://worldpopulationreview.com/states/massachusetts





Nicholson1968 – highly recommended you read the whole site ASAP and find out what the mark of the beast really is:





https://www.nicholson1968.com/





http://www.qrz-jesus.com





1599 Geneva Bible with footnotes here:





http://www.biblegateway.com/





Watch this and learn:





The case for Conspiracy EXPOSED! Exposed Series by DallasGoldBug

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xowl5v





Ed Chiarini ‘s website is currently down, now taken by a Chinese casino

https://wellaware1.com/





backup thumbnails here:





Xdisciple Pulling away the veil of deception.

https://xdisciple.blogspot.com/





Donald Marshall

https://donaldmarshallrevolution.com/





Burn List Blog

http://burnlistblog.blogspot.com/





Providing Insight Into the Truth the Early Church Fathers Understood

https://www.voiceofelijah.org/

→ 0530 Donald Marshall found in Weezer music video cloning center revealed

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2fUZGPSOThs2/





http://burnlistblog.blogspot.com/2013/03/www_3.htm





https://xdisciple.blogspot.com/2016/08/theresa-may-is-princess-diana.html





JFK and Jimmy Carter

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hiqJrC7mIuRx/



