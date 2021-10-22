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How to Make Liposomal Vitamin C At Home
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282 views • October 22, 2021
Have you ever wished you could get the many health benefits of high-dose intravenous (IV) vitamin C at home, at low cost? Discover a cheap and simple way to multiply the effectiveness of oral Vitamin C. One gram of this simple megavitamin C can do the work of up to 8 grams of pure vitamin C by intravenous injection! Wellness expert Arthur Doerksen shows you how to make it in your kitchen in less than 10 minutes. The iSonic P4810 ultrasonic unit is recommended. Check Amazon.
Amount to Take: Start with one ounce a day, increase if needed.
IMPORTANT UPDATE - Remember to soak the lecithin granules for 3 - 4 hours before blending with the Vitamin C. With liquid lecithin, use 50% less, no soaking required.
Liposomal Encapsulated C Recipes
SINGLE RECIPE:
1 cup water plus 3 tbsp lecithin (soak 3-4 hours, stirring occasionally)
1/2 cup water plus 1 tbsp ascorbic acid
DOUBLE RECIPE:
2 cups water plus 6 tbsp non-GMO lecithin. (soak 3-4 hours, stirring occasionally)
1 cup warm water plus 2 tbsp ascorbic acid USP. Mix well to dissolve fully.
TRIPLE RECIPE:
3 cups water
9 tbsp lecithin (57g) (soak 3-4 hours, stirring occasionally)
1.5 cups water
3 tbsp ascorbic acid (45 g)
4x RECIPE:
4 cups water
12 tbsp lecithin 75 g (soak 3-4 hours, stirring occasionally)
2 cups water
4 tbsp ascorbic acid 60 g
METHOD:
Put both liquids into blender and blend at high speed for at least one minute.
Pour into ultrasonic cleaner and run for at least 6 minutes. Longer is fine if you wish. Stir with a large plastic straw or spoon while running the ultrasonic cleaner. Pour into a clean glass or HDPE container and refrigerate.
Notes:
1. The heater on my ultrasonic cleaner (iSonic 4820) seems to cause the lecithin to form a sludge right over the heater area on the bottom of the cleaner tank. I do not use the heater any more.
2. You can try pure sodium ascorbate powder if you wish. It is not quite as strong, but gives a buffered vitamin C result with no acidic taste. The taste is distinctive, but fine for most people.
Video provided by: http://BestZapper.com
Amount to Take: Start with one ounce a day, increase if needed.
IMPORTANT UPDATE - Remember to soak the lecithin granules for 3 - 4 hours before blending with the Vitamin C. With liquid lecithin, use 50% less, no soaking required.
Liposomal Encapsulated C Recipes
SINGLE RECIPE:
1 cup water plus 3 tbsp lecithin (soak 3-4 hours, stirring occasionally)
1/2 cup water plus 1 tbsp ascorbic acid
DOUBLE RECIPE:
2 cups water plus 6 tbsp non-GMO lecithin. (soak 3-4 hours, stirring occasionally)
1 cup warm water plus 2 tbsp ascorbic acid USP. Mix well to dissolve fully.
TRIPLE RECIPE:
3 cups water
9 tbsp lecithin (57g) (soak 3-4 hours, stirring occasionally)
1.5 cups water
3 tbsp ascorbic acid (45 g)
4x RECIPE:
4 cups water
12 tbsp lecithin 75 g (soak 3-4 hours, stirring occasionally)
2 cups water
4 tbsp ascorbic acid 60 g
METHOD:
Put both liquids into blender and blend at high speed for at least one minute.
Pour into ultrasonic cleaner and run for at least 6 minutes. Longer is fine if you wish. Stir with a large plastic straw or spoon while running the ultrasonic cleaner. Pour into a clean glass or HDPE container and refrigerate.
Notes:
1. The heater on my ultrasonic cleaner (iSonic 4820) seems to cause the lecithin to form a sludge right over the heater area on the bottom of the cleaner tank. I do not use the heater any more.
2. You can try pure sodium ascorbate powder if you wish. It is not quite as strong, but gives a buffered vitamin C result with no acidic taste. The taste is distinctive, but fine for most people.
Video provided by: http://BestZapper.com
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