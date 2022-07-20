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Exclusive：PLA Air Force Command & PLA Air Force Logistics Department (Request for Approval) Command Communication [2007] No. 120 Submitting the Project Design Task Plan of Extending the Air Force Integrated Command Platform to the Participating Battle Troops