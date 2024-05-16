Is the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico a victim of NWO foul play like President John Magufuli of Tanzania who also rejected the plandemic hoax?
Fico who was shot today was strongly against mandates & forced vaccinations and announced in January that he would investigate politicians over the purchase of medical devices & vaccines. (4 min, 9 sec) Fico also strongly rejected the WHO pandemic treaty and expanding the powers of the WHO: “We will publish and tell the Slovak public what really happened during this Covid period.”
Source @davidavocadowolfe 🥑
