White Men, you need to start acting Masculine because most of you are lacking Masculinity, you're not doing your duties as White Men
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
9 months ago

White Men, you need to start acting Masculine because most of you are lacking Masculinity, you're not doing your duties as White Men & then you preach to White Women to do our duties as White Women but don't make it safe for our White children to safely roam around & be free from harm but NO you do fuck all and expect White Women to Procreate White babies all just to be killed and tortured by non-white invaders?!!

The non-white invaders literally think they can do what ever they want and they think they can get away with it due to the lack of masculinity from you White Men and then you pathetically blame it all on feminism for you lacking your duties as White Men, and I'm fucking bored and fed up with your insecure excuses.

I'm not taking "but but feminism" bullshit excuses anymore

You need to get the fuck up and stand your fucking grounds and fight like warrior White Men like our great European Ancestors once were. They would be rolling in their fucking graves seeing the lack of balls White Men have today

